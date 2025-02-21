Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The woman who died following a road traffic collision near Coleraine on Thursday afternoon has been remembered as being ‘beautiful inside and out’.

35-year-old Annemarie (Annie) McWilliams from Kilrea passed away after a two-vehicle crash on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin.

She had been driving a Seat Ibiza involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux at around 3.10pm. Police said she died at the scene.

Many tributes have been paid to Ms McWilliams, who worked for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

Tributes have been paid to Annie McWilliams following her death in a two-vehicle traffic collision. A general scene of the Windyhill Road, outside Coleraine. Picture: Google

The Trust’s Maternity Team said it is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved colleague Annie McWilliams”.

A spokesperson said: “Annie was a highly valued member of staff who worked as Maternity Support Worker in the Lotus, Continuity of Midwifery Carer team.

"The Lotus team has described Annie as a ‘shining light and the glue that held the team together’.

"Annie made a hugely positive impact on both her colleagues and the women and families she cared for. She supported women during and after their pregnancy with kindness, compassion and empathy.

Annie McWilliams.

"Annie will be deeply missed by all her colleagues within the maternity service, especially by her close friends and colleagues in the Lotus team.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

Many people took to social media to share fond memories of Ms McWilliams and of their shock at hearing of the tragedy.

One person said: “The heart of maternity.. a beautiful girl who carried us all through many’s a difficult day .. such a pleasure to have known and worked with you Annie! You will be missed more than you will ever know”.

Another added: “Just devastating news The kindest soul. From the little shy girl who sat beside me the first day of school to that friendly face in maternity who would of done anything for you. Thinking of all those who loved you. Rest in peace wee Annie”.

A family death notice described Ms McWilliams as ‘loving daughter of Philip (Phelim) McWilliams and the late Martina (née McNally); beloved niece of Kevin and Jacqui and much adored cousin of Christopher and Erin’.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist with enquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1027 of 20/02/25. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.