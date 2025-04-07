Augher: Man released after arrest in connection with serious traffic crash in Co Tyrone
Another man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the two-vehicle crash, which took place on the Annaghilla Road in Augher shortly after 5am on Sunday morning.
Police, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Medical treatment was provided to the passenger of a Seat Leon, a man aged in his 20s, who had sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision.
"He was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious, but stable condition. The driver of a Transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed.
"Following a search of the nearby area, officers located the suspect driver of the Seat Leon on an adjoining road.
"The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences including; causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.”
Police are urging anyone who was travelling in the area to review dashccam footage they may have captured and call officers on 101 with any information. The reference number is 246 06/04/25.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to all traffic.
