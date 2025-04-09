Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are urged to keep clear as firefighters continue to deal with a gorse fire in Co Tyrone on Wednesday (April 9).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is among a series of wildfires to which Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has been tasked in the last 24 hours.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents overnight and attended other emergency calls across Northern Ireland. Our Regional Control Room received 330 calls yesterday, 41 of the 147 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the height of the wildfire in the White Bridge area of Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone, eight fire appliances with over 40 firefighters tackled the blaze. There are currently four fire appliances at the scene.

The public are urged to stay away while firefighting operations are taking place (stock image). Photo: NIFRS

“Please stay away from the area while firefighting operations are taking place and adhere to road closures."

Trafficwatch NI is advising the Millix Road in Ballygawley remains closed at the junction of Whitebridge Road and Altamuskin due to the gorse fire.

The NIFRS has also issued an update on another major incident on the outskirts of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday evening (Tuesday 8 April), firefighters were called to reports of gorse on fire on Black Mountain at 7.22pm. Five fire appliances and over 35 firefighters battling a 120m fire front.

“A yellow warning for wildfires remains in place. Please follow our fire safety advice and stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside. if you see a fire, please call 999 immediately.”

Meanwhile, NIFRS has issued the following advice to prevent fires in the countryside:

Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control;

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows;

Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended;

Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents;

Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin;

Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles;

Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires;

Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible;

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999;

If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.