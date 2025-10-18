A pensioner has been charged to court after a car crashed into a shop in Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single-vehicle road traffic collision happened in the Grove Road area of Ballymena on Friday evening.

Images and video shared on social media show a car crashed into the front of the Spar store, causing considerable damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A customer who was injured after being ‘trapped’ while inside the store at the time of the incident was taken to hospital.

The Grove Road Spar in Ballymena. Picture: Google

Police have confirmed a 71-year-old woman has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath and dangerous driving.

She is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 13.

Police said, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

The Grove Road area of Ballymena. Picture: Google

Sergeant Courtney said earlier: “We received a report at around 7pm on Friday, October 17 of a vehicle crashing into a shop.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"A customer who was trapped in the store as a result of the collision was freed and received medical attention at the scene, before being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was also significant damage caused to the front of the store, with a window smashed, along with damage inside.

"Anyone with information can contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1322 of 17/10/25.”