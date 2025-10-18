Ballymena: Pensioner charged after car crashes into Co Antrim Spar store, injuring customer inside
The single-vehicle road traffic collision happened in the Grove Road area of Ballymena on Friday evening.
Images and video shared on social media show a car crashed into the front of the Spar store, causing considerable damage.
A customer who was injured after being ‘trapped’ while inside the store at the time of the incident was taken to hospital.
Police have confirmed a 71-year-old woman has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath and dangerous driving.
She is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 13.
Police said, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.
Sergeant Courtney said earlier: “We received a report at around 7pm on Friday, October 17 of a vehicle crashing into a shop.
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"A customer who was trapped in the store as a result of the collision was freed and received medical attention at the scene, before being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
"There was also significant damage caused to the front of the store, with a window smashed, along with damage inside.
"Anyone with information can contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1322 of 17/10/25.”