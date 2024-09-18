Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of an explosion which occurred in the Orkney Drive area on Tuesday, September 17.

Inspector Hewat said: “Shortly before 10pm [on Tuesday night], it was reported to police that there had been an explosion at a block of flats.

“When officers attended, a scene was established and all occupants in the building were evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our colleagues from NIFRS also attended to extinguish the fire at the property, where a considerable amount of damage had been caused inside one flat.

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of an explosion which occurred in the Orkney Drive area on Tuesday, September 17. Photo: NIFRS

“No injuries were reported and the scene remains in place for further review.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine what happened and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1876 17/09/24.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”