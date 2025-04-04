Firefighters tackling the blaze on Lisboy Road. Photo provided by NIFRS

Over 50 firefighters are tackling a wildfire in Ballmoney with people warned to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Following an initial call just after 4pm on Friday, 4th April 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been tackling a wildfire on Lisboy Road, Ballymoney, of approximately 10 acres with a firefront of 200metres.

"Seven fire appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance from Ballymoney, Ballymena, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Maghera Fire Stations supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

"Locals are requested to avoid the area to help support firefighting operations.”