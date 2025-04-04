Ballymoney: over 50 firefighters tackling 10-acre wildfire with people urged to avoid the area

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2025, 19:18 BST
Firefighters tackling the blaze on Lisboy Road. Photo provided by NIFRSFirefighters tackling the blaze on Lisboy Road. Photo provided by NIFRS
Firefighters tackling the blaze on Lisboy Road. Photo provided by NIFRS
Over 50 firefighters are tackling a wildfire in Ballmoney with people warned to avoid the area.

In a statement, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Following an initial call just after 4pm on Friday, 4th April 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been tackling a wildfire on Lisboy Road, Ballymoney, of approximately 10 acres with a firefront of 200metres.

Read More
Air support part of increased police response to malicious fires in Mournes with...

"Seven fire appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance from Ballymoney, Ballymena, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Maghera Fire Stations supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

"Locals are requested to avoid the area to help support firefighting operations.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceColeraineBallymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice