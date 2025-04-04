Ballymoney: over 50 firefighters tackling 10-acre wildfire with people urged to avoid the area
In a statement, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Following an initial call just after 4pm on Friday, 4th April 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been tackling a wildfire on Lisboy Road, Ballymoney, of approximately 10 acres with a firefront of 200metres.
"Seven fire appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance from Ballymoney, Ballymena, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Maghera Fire Stations supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.
"Locals are requested to avoid the area to help support firefighting operations.”
