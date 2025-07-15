Carnlough: One person taken to hospital after Antrim Coast Road traffic collision
One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Antrim Coast Road on Monday evening.
The collision happened in the Garron Road area of Carnlough at around 5.45pm.
Emergency services attended the scene and one person was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which police said are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
