Members of the boating community have been urged to always have a way for calling and signalling for help and ensure they know how to use it.

The advice comes after the RNLI were involved in assisting a man in Co Antrim after a yacht lost power.

Belfast Coastguard requested the volunteer crew of Bangor lifeboat at 9.14pm on Thursday, August 28 to assemble following reports of a man in difficulty within Carrickfergus harbour.

Bangor lifeboat Launch Authority discussed the situation with the crew and a decision was made to launch the Bangor inshore lifeboat Ruby Robinson. The lifeboat launched at 9.25pm with a volunteer crew of four and made best speed to Carrickfergus harbour.

The Bangor inshore lifeboat Ruby Robinson was involved in assisting a man in difficulty within Carrickfergus harbour.. Picture: RNLI / Tom Bell

Arriving on the scene the crew found a gentleman onboard a small yacht at anchor in the north-east corner of the harbour. It was established that the sailor was safe and well.

With a rising tide, lifeboat helm James Gillespie decided that in the best interest of safety it would be better to tow the casualty vessel into deeper water and establish an alongside tow into the Marine Projects pontoon.

They were met at the pontoon by Portmuck Coastguard Rescue Team who helped berth the casualty vessel.

Ruby Robinson then returned to Bangor where she was refuelled, washed and made ready for her next service.

Speaking after the rescue, volunteer helm James Gillespie issued advice to the boating community.

"Always have a means for calling and signalling for help and ensure you know how to use it. Learn how to start, run and maintain your engine. Always carry tools and spares,” he said.