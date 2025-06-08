Clogher: Range Rover driver and passenger taken to hospital after serious Co Tyrone crash
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash in Clogher on Saturday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Saturday, June 7 of a collision involving a silver Range Rover in the Ballymagowan Road area.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and medical assistance was provided at the scene.
"The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, and accompanying passenger, a man aged in his 90s, were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
"The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services, but has now fully reopened to road users.
"Our investigation is underway to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of the collision.”
Anyone with information, or who has dashcam, mobile or other footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 955 07/06/25.
