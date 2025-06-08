Clogher: Range Rover driver and passenger taken to hospital after serious Co Tyrone crash

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A driver of a Range Rover and his passenger were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle serious road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash in Clogher on Saturday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Saturday, June 7 of a collision involving a silver Range Rover in the Ballymagowan Road area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and medical assistance was provided at the scene.

The driver of a Range Rover and accompanying passenger were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a collision in Clogher. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)The driver of a Range Rover and accompanying passenger were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a collision in Clogher. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)
The driver of a Range Rover and accompanying passenger were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a collision in Clogher. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, and accompanying passenger, a man aged in his 90s, were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Read More
Tandragee: passenger suffers serious injuries after collision involving Peugeot ...

"The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services, but has now fully reopened to road users.

"Our investigation is underway to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information, or who has dashcam, mobile or other footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 955 07/06/25.

Related topics:PolicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice