Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle were tasked on Thursday (August 29) to evacuate a casualty who injured themselves after crossing Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

The teams were tasked to the world famous rope bridge site along with colleagues from NI Ambulance Service.

Coleraine Coastguard posted on its Facebook page: “The casualty had crossed the world famous rope bridge onto the island, had slipped and fallen sustaining a suspected lower leg fracture.

"The safest way to evacuate the casualty was by Coastguard rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick. In a delicate operation, the helicopter touched down on the precarious cliff top.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist NIAS with the evacuation of a casualty on Carrick-a-rede island. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARD

"The casualty was secured in our rope rescue stretcher and carried to the aircraft before being flown to a landing site at nearby Larrybane car park.

"The landing site was secured by additional Coastguard Officers. The casualty was transferred to a waiting ambulance.”

Earlier in the week, the Coastguard teams also assisted in the evacuation of a casualty who had fallen on Giant’s Causeway stones.