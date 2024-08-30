Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams assist in evacuation of casualty from Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge
The teams were tasked to the world famous rope bridge site along with colleagues from NI Ambulance Service.
Coleraine Coastguard posted on its Facebook page: “The casualty had crossed the world famous rope bridge onto the island, had slipped and fallen sustaining a suspected lower leg fracture.
"The safest way to evacuate the casualty was by Coastguard rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick. In a delicate operation, the helicopter touched down on the precarious cliff top.
"The casualty was secured in our rope rescue stretcher and carried to the aircraft before being flown to a landing site at nearby Larrybane car park.
"The landing site was secured by additional Coastguard Officers. The casualty was transferred to a waiting ambulance.”
Earlier in the week, the Coastguard teams also assisted in the evacuation of a casualty who had fallen on Giant’s Causeway stones.