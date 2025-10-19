Dead wallaby found by Lisburn roadside raises public safety and animal welfare concerns

The discovery of a dead wallaby found dead on a road in Lisburn has raised public safety and animal welfare concerns.

The animal was discovered by dog walkers on Thursday, October 16 and is thought to have been hit and killed by a passing car.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was contacted and the body was promptly removed from the scene.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Lambeg Dog Walking regarding the grim discovery.

The dead wallaby discovered in the Lisburn area. Picture: Lambeg Dog Walking.

A spokesperson said: “I found the wallaby on the back roads at about 9 am in the Ballyskeagh area. I wasn’t sure what to do, so I contacted the council as I thought that the animal must have been microchipped and they would be able to find the owner.

"Thankfully the council came out soon afterwards and retrieved the animal’s remains.

"It is definitely an exotic animal not too familiar to here, but I have seen a few of them bouncing about the area before. This sight though was a bit grim.

"I just want to make sure that more safety is taken so no more wallabies or other such animals are killed on the roads.”

Similar reports of missing wallabies have been made in recent years in the Lisburn area, with the LDRS understanding that a drone operation may be due to get underway to help track down any others who may be missing in the locality.

In years gone by, the owners of an animal sanctuary in Lisburn have previously rescued wallabies found loose in the city.

A LCCC spokesperson said: “Following a call from a member of the public, our animal welfare officer visited the location of a wallaby at the roadside.

"On arrival the animal was confirmed as deceased. We took it to be scanned and no microchip was present.

"Following online research an animal owner who was missing a wallaby was identified. We contacted this individual and advised we had recovered the remains of a wallaby. They appreciated us getting in touch and said it was more than likely theirs.

"The council has no responsibility for the licensing of wallabies and their care as that lies with DAERA.”

USPCA’s Siobhan McHaffie said: “We are saddened to hear of a wallaby being killed on a roadside in the Lisburn area.

"While this appears a tragic accident, it nonetheless draws attention to broader issues of wildlife, public safety, and the pressures of keeping wild animals in captivity.

"If you encounter a road-killed animal, the appropriate action is to report it to local authorities and not to disturb or attempt to move it. Carcasses may carry disease, and their removal is generally a task for those with appropriate training and equipment.

"As for proposals to keep wild animals such as wallabies, whether as pets or in small commercial settings, we strongly caution against it.

"Wild animals have highly specialised physical, behavioural and social requirements that are rarely met outside of expert zoological institutions. Existing laws in Northern Ireland largely focus on public safety and less so on welfare, so many exotic species fall through gaps in regulation.

"As an animal welfare charity, we’d like to see stricter controls and legislation to prevent wild animals being kept privately or commercially unless under full, accredited, professionally regulated conditions.”