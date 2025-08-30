Dunmurry: controlled explosion carried out on 'viable' device at centre of security alert
The operation followed a report of a suspicious object in the Gardenmore Walk area on Friday night.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report that a suspected pipe bomb had been left outside a residential address just before 11.25pm and moved quickly to put a safety operation in place.
"Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated overnight, with the scene only closing just before 8.30am today, Saturday, August 30.
"This was a distressing experience for those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes. I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.
"Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which is believed to have been viable. The remnants have since been taken away for further forensic examination.
"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1740 29/08/25.”