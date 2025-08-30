A number of homes were evacuated overnight in Dunmurry following a security alert.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation followed a report of a suspicious object in the Gardenmore Walk area on Friday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report that a suspected pipe bomb had been left outside a residential address just before 11.25pm and moved quickly to put a safety operation in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated overnight, with the scene only closing just before 8.30am today, Saturday, August 30.

Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Gardenmore Walk area of Dunmurry on Friday, August 29. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"This was a distressing experience for those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes. I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.

"Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which is believed to have been viable. The remnants have since been taken away for further forensic examination.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1740 29/08/25.”