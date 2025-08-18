Social housing plan for former site of Dunmurry Cricket Club

By Michael Kenwood, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
The former site of Dunmurry Cricket Club is set to bcome a social housing estate and recreational facilities.

​An application has been submitted to city hall for a residential development comprising 40 social/affordable housing units, with landscaping and associated works.

It is a mixed use scheme, involving new community recreational facilities, including basketball court, and parkland. The houses in the application are a mix of one to five-bedroom properties.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application stated: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding residential and landscape context, while meeting the identified housing needs of the area.

“The proposed scheme delivers substantial community benefits, decisively outweighing the loss of the existing underutilised open space.”

