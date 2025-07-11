Dunmurry: viable pipe bomb taken for examination after security alert

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST
A viable pipe bomb has been taken from the scene of a security alert in the Colinvale area of Dunmurry which resulted in a number of homes being evacuated for most of Friday.

The device has been taken away for examination.

Police confirmed around 12.30 am on Saturday that the security alert had ended.

It began after they received a report of a suspicious object near a residential property shortly after 10am on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene of the security alert in Dunmurry on Friday after the discovery of a suspect device in the Colinvale area. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police at the scene of the security alert in Dunmurry on Friday after the discovery of a suspect device in the Colinvale area. Picture: Pacemaker

The duty inspector said: “Our officers attended the scene together with ammunition technical officers who examined the device, which was discovered to be a viable pipe bomb, and it was made safe.

placeholder image
Read More
MLA calls on local people to share their views on the future of Lisburn city cen...

"Neighbouring properties were evacuated as our enquiries were conducted, and the device taken away for further examination.”

Police thanked the public for their patience while the public safety operation was conducted.

Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact police on101, quoting reference number 495 of 11/07/25. ”

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice