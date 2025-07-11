Dunmurry: viable pipe bomb taken for examination after security alert
The device has been taken away for examination.
Police confirmed around 12.30 am on Saturday that the security alert had ended.
It began after they received a report of a suspicious object near a residential property shortly after 10am on Friday.
The duty inspector said: “Our officers attended the scene together with ammunition technical officers who examined the device, which was discovered to be a viable pipe bomb, and it was made safe.
"Neighbouring properties were evacuated as our enquiries were conducted, and the device taken away for further examination.”
Police thanked the public for their patience while the public safety operation was conducted.
Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact police on101, quoting reference number 495 of 11/07/25. ”
