A viable pipe bomb has been taken from the scene of a security alert in the Colinvale area of Dunmurry which resulted in a number of homes being evacuated for most of Friday.

The device has been taken away for examination.

Police confirmed around 12.30 am on Saturday that the security alert had ended.

It began after they received a report of a suspicious object near a residential property shortly after 10am on Friday.

Police at the scene of the security alert in Dunmurry on Friday after the discovery of a suspect device in the Colinvale area. Picture: Pacemaker

The duty inspector said: “Our officers attended the scene together with ammunition technical officers who examined the device, which was discovered to be a viable pipe bomb, and it was made safe.

"Neighbouring properties were evacuated as our enquiries were conducted, and the device taken away for further examination.”

Police thanked the public for their patience while the public safety operation was conducted.

Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact police on101, quoting reference number 495 of 11/07/25. ”