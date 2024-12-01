Giant's Causeway: casualty airlifted to hospital following Sunday afternoon rescue involving RNLI, Coastguard and Air Ambulance
The alert was raised following reports in the early afternoon that a person had fallen at the Causeway.
Portrush RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard and arrived on the scene at around 2.20pm.
As a result of the location of the casualty, the small inflatable Y Class lifeboat was used to take the doctor from the Air Ambulance to the area where the person had fallen.
After being examined by the doctor, the casualty was then winched into a Coastguard helicopter and transported to hospital.
Ivor Paul, Deputy Launching Authority at Portrush Lifeboat Station said: “This was a perfect example of good interagency working with our crew, the Air Ambulance, and the Coastguard. Weather conditions were perfect, and we wish the casualty well.”
