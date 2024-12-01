One person was taken to hospital after being airlifted from the Giant’s Causeway on Sunday.

The alert was raised following reports in the early afternoon that a person had fallen at the Causeway.

Portrush RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard and arrived on the scene at around 2.20pm.

As a result of the location of the casualty, the small inflatable Y Class lifeboat was used to take the doctor from the Air Ambulance to the area where the person had fallen.

The scene of the rescue on Sunday afternoon. Picture: RNLI Portrush

After being examined by the doctor, the casualty was then winched into a Coastguard helicopter and transported to hospital.

Ivor Paul, Deputy Launching Authority at Portrush Lifeboat Station said: “This was a perfect example of good interagency working with our crew, the Air Ambulance, and the Coastguard. Weather conditions were perfect, and we wish the casualty well.”