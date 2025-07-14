Larne RNLI came to the aid of the crew of two broken down speedboats on Saturday afternoon, July 13.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch the all-weather lifeboat Dr John McSparran and the inshore D class lifeboat Terry at 5.30pm at the request of HM Coastguard, after a member of the crew onboard one of the speedboats raised the alarm.

The all-weather lifeboat with Coxswain Chris Dorman, Relief Mechanic Declan and crew members Barry Kirkpatrick, Catherine Lee, Dave Somerville, Scott Leitch and Gary Hanna onboard, along with the inshore lifeboat helmed by Jack Healy with Pamela Leitch and Shea McFerran on board, made their way to the casualties’ last reported location.

Weather conditions at the time were described as good and sunny with a slight breeze.

Larne RNLI came to the aid of the crew of two broken down speedboats on Saturday afternoon, July 13. Stock image: Larne RNLI

The six casualties and their boats were located in Larne Lough, at Ballylumford jetty. It was established that all crew members were well and that the reason for the breakdown was engine failure.

After checking that all on board were safe and following an assessment of the scene by the Coxswain and the Helm, it was established that the necessary and safest course of action to be taken was that a tow line be established with the boats to be taken to the safety of Ballylumford Harbour.

In a joint operation involving the all-weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat, both speedboats were safely returned to Ballylumford Harbour.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Coxswain, Chris Dorman said: “The casualties had the means to contact the Coastguard and did the right thing when they realised that they had broken down.

"At this time of year, people are starting to think about getting their boats back in the water for summer and now is a good time to prepare and plan ahead.

"We would encourage everyone to check their vessels and ensure engines are well maintained. When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

