Larne RNLI crews have rescued two people after a boat broke down on Sunday afternoon, September 28.

The volunteer crew of Larne RNLI were requested to launch their inshore D class lifeboat Terry and their all-weather lifeboat Dr John McSparran at 3.07pm at the request of HM Coastguard.

It came after a member of the crew onboard the seventeen-foot boat raised the alarm.

Weather conditions at the time were fine with calm seas.

The inshore lifeboat, helmed by Pamela Leitch and with Shea McFerran and Jordan McIlhinney onboard, along with the all-weather lifeboat with Coxswain Martin Agnew, Mechanic Derek Rea and crew members Scott Leitch, Catherine Lee, Willie Evans, Dave Somerville and Jack Healy onboard, made their way to the boat’s last reported location.

In a social media post, Larne RNLI said: “The casualties were located approximately one nautical mile northeast of Muck Island. It was established that the two crew members who had been out fishing were safe and well and that the reason for the breakdown was engine failure.

"After checking that all on board were safe and following an assessment at the scene by the Helm, it was established that the necessary and safest course of action was that a tow line be established and the boat taken to the nearest safe harbour at Ballylumford.

"The all-weather lifeboat established the tow line and the boat was taken to the entrance of the harbour; then, with the assistance of the inshore lifeboat, the boat was safely returned to Ballylumford Harbour.”

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Pamela Leitch said: "The casualties were wearing the correct safety equipment and had the means to contact the Coastguard. They did the right thing when they realised that they were in difficulty.

"We would encourage anyone planning a trip to sea to check their vessels and ensure engines are well maintained. When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

