An East Londonderry MLA has warned that the algae red alert on Portstewart Strand shows how urgently the Executive must act on Northern Ireland’s water quality crisis.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden was speaking in the week that beach-goers were advised to exercise caution on Downhill and Portstewart Strands due to the reoccurrence of blue-green algae in the waters.

“Portstewart Strand is one of the jewels of our north coast. To see it under red-alert because of blue-green algae is heartbreaking for families, for local businesses and for everyone who loves these beaches,” Ms Sugden said.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has warned that warnings about blue-green algae at Downhill and Portstewart shows how urgently the Executive must act on Northern Ireland’s water quality crisis. CREDIT NI WORLD

“This is not just about one stretch of sand. When Portstewart and Downhill are affected, the message that goes out is that our entire coastline is under threat. That damages tourism, water sports, fishing and public confidence.”

She called for responsibility to be shared fairly, saying: “Farmers cannot be made scapegoats. Wastewater, drainage and other infrastructure are just as much part of the problem. Farmers want to do their bit, but they need support, not punishment.

“This is not a problem one Minister can solve. It cuts across the Executive. If we value our rivers, our loughs and our beaches, then we need a coordinated plan now. Government cannot ignore this any longer,” she concluded.