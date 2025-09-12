Larne RNLI has issued advice on open water swimming after an incident near Ballygally beach on Thursday, September 11.

In a social media post, the organisation said: “The volunteer crew of Larne RNLI were requested to launch their Inshore D class Lifeboat Terry at 12.40pm at the request of HM Coastguard after a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland reported a swimmer in difficulty close to Ballygally beach.

"Weather conditions at the time were fine with a light wind and calm seas.

"The lifeboat helmed by Samantha Agnew and with Jordan McIlhinney, [with] Willie Evans and Fiona Kirkpatrick onboard made their way to the swimmer’s last reported location. A short time after launching, the crew were stood down as the swimmer had made it safely back to shore and into the care of HM Coastguard Larne.”

Larne RNLI's inshore lifeboat (stock image)

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Samantha Agnew added: “I’m glad our assistance was not required today, and we were able to return safely to the station. We wish the swimmer well. We would also like to commend the member of the Police Service for raising the alarm; this is always the right thing to do. Should you see someone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Open water swimming is a popular activity, and we would encourage all swimmers to enjoy their swim while using some key safety advice:

- Check weather forecast and tide times before venturing out.

- Always carry a means of calling for help and let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back.

- If you can, try to avoid swimming alone - consider going with a buddy or as part of a group and look out for one another.

- Make sure you have the right kit. We would recommend a wetsuit in order to keep you warm and to increase your buoyancy together with a bright swim cap to make you more visible and take a tow float to use in an emergency.

"Should you see someone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

