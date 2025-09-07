Police are urging anyone who witnessed an injury road traffic collision in Lurgan on Tuesday, August 26 to come forward.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also would like to hear from motorists who were in the area and have dashcam footage of the incident.

The collision happened at around 2.30pm on the Old Portadown Road, near the junction of Ashwood.

It involved a red VW Golf and a blue Citroen DS.

Anyone who can help with the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 856 of 26-08-25.