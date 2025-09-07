Lurgan: PSNI appeal for witnesses following road traffic collision
Police are urging anyone who witnessed an injury road traffic collision in Lurgan on Tuesday, August 26 to come forward.
They also would like to hear from motorists who were in the area and have dashcam footage of the incident.
The collision happened at around 2.30pm on the Old Portadown Road, near the junction of Ashwood.
It involved a red VW Golf and a blue Citroen DS.
Anyone who can help with the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 856 of 26-08-25.