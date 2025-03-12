Man arrested over sudden death of woman in Kilrea area is released on bail pending further enquiries

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:52 BST
A man, arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kilrea, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead on Sunday, March 9.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 12, the PSNI said: “Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death.”

Sinn Féin Bann councillor Sean Bateson has said the community ‘is in total shock’ following the sudden death.

A man aged 38, arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kilrea, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. CREDIT NI WORLD

Cllr Bateson said: “I want to offer my condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

Police have confirmed an investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage which can assist enquiries to contact the PSNI."

