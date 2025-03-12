A man, arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kilrea, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead on Sunday, March 9.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 12, the PSNI said: “Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin Bann councillor Sean Bateson has said the community ‘is in total shock’ following the sudden death.

A man aged 38, arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kilrea, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. CREDIT NI WORLD

Cllr Bateson said: “I want to offer my condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

“Police have confirmed an investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage which can assist enquiries to contact the PSNI."