Man arrested over sudden death of woman in Kilrea area is released on bail pending further enquiries
The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead on Sunday, March 9.
In a statement on Wednesday, March 12, the PSNI said: “Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death.”
Sinn Féin Bann councillor Sean Bateson has said the community ‘is in total shock’ following the sudden death.
Cllr Bateson said: “I want to offer my condolences to the woman’s family and friends.
“Police have confirmed an investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage which can assist enquiries to contact the PSNI."