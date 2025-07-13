Markethill: Man in 'critical condition' after sustaining serious injuries in Co Armagh incident on Twelfth day

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2025, 13:09 BST
A man is in a critical condition in hospital following what police have described as ‘an incident involving a vehicle’ in Co Armagh.

The Coolmillish Road, Markethill, was closed to traffic for a time after the incident on Saturday afternoon but has since re-opened.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Detectives are conducting enquiries after a male passenger sustained serious injuries following an incident involving a vehicle shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

"Partners from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

"The casualty has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

"One man has been cautioned."

Police said their investigation is ongoing as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who has information which might assist, or who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact on police101, quoting reference number 1461 of 12/07/25.

