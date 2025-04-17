Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses of a road traffic collision in Markethill on Wednesday evening to come forward.

The incident reportedly took place at the junction of Tandragee Road and Gosford Road at around 5.15pm and involved a black VW Passat and a yellow DAF lorry.

If you witnessed this collision, or were in the vicinity around this time, police are keen to speak to you and obtain any dashcam footage. Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1288 16/04/25.