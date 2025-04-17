Markethill: PSNI seek witnesses to collision involving VW Passat and DAF lorry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses of a road traffic collision in Markethill on Wednesday evening to come forward.
The incident reportedly took place at the junction of Tandragee Road and Gosford Road at around 5.15pm and involved a black VW Passat and a yellow DAF lorry.
If you witnessed this collision, or were in the vicinity around this time, police are keen to speak to you and obtain any dashcam footage. Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1288 16/04/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.