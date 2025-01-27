Mid and East Antrim council facilities open 'as normal' after Storm Eowyn - but caution advised in parks and open spaces
The local government authority, along with all other council areas in Northern Ireland was forced to close buildings and suspend services on Friday, January 24 during Storm Eowyn.
In an update posted to social media on Monday, January 27, MEABC said: “Council facilities are open as normal today. Please exercise caution in parks and open spaces and do not enter any cordoned off areas.
"Please note, due to health and safety issues following the storm, Sentry Hill pathway to People Park will remain closed.
"Services such as registration services, bin collections and street cleansing are proceeding as normal today.
“Local Community Assistance Hubs will also continue operating at the following locations today:
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, 10am - 7.30pm;
- Larne Leisure Centre, 10am - 7.30pm;
- Carrickfergus Amphitheatre Leisure Centre, 10am – 7.30pm.
"If your electric is still out, please feel free to come along to make use of the warm space, charge your phones/devices or have a shower (please bring own towel and toiletries),” the council added.
“NIE Networks will be attending our Community Assistance Hub at Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena today from 11am - 7pm to offer advice and support for those currently without power.”
An update from NIE Networks on Monday morning confirmed that approximately 65,000 customers remain without electricity across Northern Ireland, with power restored to 220,000 properties following the extensive damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Éowyn.
