Councils across Northern Ireland have announced closures to their buildings and facilities, along with disruption to services during Storm Éowyn.

It comes as a red weather warning for very strong winds has been issued for Northern Ireland on Friday (January 24).

All of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils confirmed their offices, facilities and buildings would be closed on Friday, with bin collection services confirmed to be suspended in most areas.

Residents are advised to keep an eye on their individual council area’s social media pages for updates to services tomorrow and over the weekend.

The highest level of warning has been issued for the province on Friday. Image: Met Office

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

All buildings, facilities and services will be closed for the entirety of tomorrow, Friday January 24, 2025.

Ards and North Down Borough Council

All council offices, facilities and buildings including leisure facilities, cemeteries, parks, harbours, HRCs and community centres will be closed. All waste and cleansing operations will also be suspended on Friday. Building Control will not be carrying out site inspections.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

All council facilities, buildings and services will be closed. Bin collections will be suspended with further information on revised collections to be be issued in due course; all Household Recycling Centres will also be closed.

Golf courses, parks and open spaces; leisure, community and tourism facilities, and pitches will be closed. Subject to pitch inspections on Saturday some pitches may remain closed.

Belfast City Council

There will be no bin or Bryson kerb box collections in the city tomorrow. All council-owned parks and playgrounds, grass and 3G pitches, recycling centres, civic amenity sites and public toilets are closed tomorrow.

All community and leisure centres along with City Hall, Belfast Castle, Malone House, 2 Royal Avenue, St George’s Market and Smithfield Market will be closed.

Belfast Zoo is also closed tomorrow and Saturday.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

All council facilities, including harbours and marinas, parks and forests and outdoor play parks, holiday parks and motor home parks within the borough will be closed.

Leisure, community and arts centres including Flowerfield and Roe Valley Arts Centres will be closed, while outdoor leisure bookings including Ballyreagh Golf Course will be cancelled for Friday; members of the public will be contacted.

Town halls and civic offices, public toilets, and Household Recycling Centres will be closed.

Bin collections, street cleansing and bulky collections are suspended. Council staff will endeavour to collect bins on Monday.

Derry City and Strabane District Council

All council buildings will be closed, council services will not be in operation and all Mayoral engagements are cancelled on Friday.

Refuse collections will be suspended on Friday. It is hoped that some level of service will be reinstated on Saturday, but that is dependent on what impact the storm has on roads and facilities.

All cemeteries will be closed to the public and for burials on Friday; cemeteries will only reopen once they are inspected and deemed safe to do so.

Recycling centres, leisure centres, grass and 3G pitches, all council-owned parks, greenways and play parks will be closed.

Council car parks that have barriers will close on Thursday evening and remain closed all day Friday, with a delayed opening on Saturday until deemed safe to do so.

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to follow the advice on travel and to check with the airport and their airlines before they travel.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

All council outdoor facilities such as play parks, sports grounds, cemeteries and open spaces are closed until further notice.

Refuse collections on Friday will be suspended with further updates to be provided on social media.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

All council facilities and services will not operate as normal on Friday, January 24 due to Storm Éowyn.

“We will endeavour to collect any bins due for collection tomorrow during the week commencing January 27,” the council said.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

All MEABC facilities will be closed on Friday, January 24, including Household Recycling Centres; council parks and open spaces; council cemeteries; town halls and community centres; leisure centres; council public toilets; Ballymena Showgrounds, and museums and attractions. Online council services will still be available.

There will be no bin collections on Friday in the borough. “Black bins due to be collected tomorrow in Ballymena will now be lifted on Saturday, January 25,” MEABC said.

“Blue bins due to be collected tomorrow in Larne, will now be lifted on Saturday, January 25.

“Brown bins in Carrickfergus and Larne due to be collected tomorrow, will be lifted on Friday, February 7.

“Bryson Recycling have advised there will be no kerbie box collections on Friday, January 24 or Saturday, January 25.”

Mid Ulster District Council

Bin collections in the district will not take place on Friday, January 24. Bins due to be collected on Friday will now be collected on Saturday, January 25 where capacity and road conditions make it possible to do so.

Council owned and managed public parks, forest sites and play parks will be closed for the duration of the warnings, along with all council and Registration Offices.

“In the event of an emergency regarding a death registration please contact a local undertaker,” the council added.

The Burnavon Theatre, Hill of The O Neill and Ranfurly House, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, The Bridewell and OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory will be closed.

Council outdoor sports and recreation facilities, including pitches and courts will also be closed along with council-owned indoor leisure centres.

Cemeteries will be closed to public access for the duration of the weather warnings.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

All council facilities will be closed on Friday and will re-open as normal on Saturday, January 25 subject to safety checks and any necessary repairs being completed.

There may be some delays in the re-opening of the district’s four Forest/Country Parks (Castlewellan, Delamont, Kilbroney and Slieve Gullion), Warrenpoint Park and Community Trails, Play Parks and Open Spaces to facilitate site inspections and undertake any necessary works.

This will also apply to all associated facilities (cafes, forest drives, mountain bike trails etc) as it may not be safe to enter these outdoor facilities over the weekend.