A new gorse fire has broken out in the Mournes on Sunday morning.

Police have warned that the Slievenaman Road, Newcastle is closed due to the ongoing blaze.

They advised the Ott car park is also closed and members of the public, including road users, are asked not to travel to the area.

It comes after a major incident was declared on Saturday night when a ‘significant’ wildfire, stretching around two miles, broke out in Hilltown. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire – which led to more than 100 firefighters being tasked to the scene – is believed to have been started deliberately.

NI Water has announced that Silent Valley Mountain Park will be temporarily closed due to the ongoing wildfires. Picture: NI Water

NI Water announced on Sunday morning that Silent Valley Mountain Park will be temporarily closed due to the ongoing wildfires.

NI Water’s Ciaran Diamond said: “We know how much our visitors love Silent Valley and earlier this week we had partially reopened the park in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. However, NI Water must ensure public safety so the park will be closed from today Sunday, April 6 until further notice.

"We would like to reiterate our appeal to the public to be vigilant. Wildfires not only pose a risk to human life, wildlife and the environment but also our drinking water catchment areas. Activities such as littering, using disposable BBQs and burning waste increases the risk of wildfires, especially when weather conditions are breezy, so special care therefore must be taken.”

NI Water is urging the public to:

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances; if you see a fire, gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire. Telephone the Northern Ireland Rescue Service on 999 and report the fire and its location. Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all emergency service instructions,

If you see someone deliberately setting fires, report it to the PSNI immediately as it is a criminal offence

The public are urged to take the following measures when enjoying the countryside:

Leave no trace; please take your rubbish with you

Never fly-tip waste material

Extinguish cigarettes and other flammable materials properly

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows

Avoid using open fires