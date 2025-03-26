Newtownards: police launch investigation after death of man following Scrabo Fold fire

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST

Police have confirmed that a man has died after a fire at Scrabo Fold in Newtownards on Tuesday, March 25.

An investigation into the incident in which two other people were treated for smoke inhalation is underway.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “ Police received a report of a fire at a flat in the fold shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday evening. Emergency services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.

General view of Scrabo Fold, Newtownards. Image: Googleplaceholder image
General view of Scrabo Fold, Newtownards. Image: Google

"Two other residents were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no further reports of any serious injuries.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.”

During the fire at the sheltered housing complex at Tower Court, police assisted emergency services colleagues with the evacuation of residents. Cordons were in place and the public was asked to avoid the area.

