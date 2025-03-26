Newtownards: police launch investigation after death of man following Scrabo Fold fire
An investigation into the incident in which two other people were treated for smoke inhalation is underway.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “ Police received a report of a fire at a flat in the fold shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday evening. Emergency services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.
"Two other residents were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no further reports of any serious injuries.
"An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.”
During the fire at the sheltered housing complex at Tower Court, police assisted emergency services colleagues with the evacuation of residents. Cordons were in place and the public was asked to avoid the area.
