Police have confirmed that a man has died after a fire at Scrabo Fold in Newtownards on Tuesday, March 25.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation into the incident in which two other people were treated for smoke inhalation is underway.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “ Police received a report of a fire at a flat in the fold shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday evening. Emergency services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General view of Scrabo Fold, Newtownards. Image: Google

"Two other residents were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no further reports of any serious injuries.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.”

During the fire at the sheltered housing complex at Tower Court, police assisted emergency services colleagues with the evacuation of residents. Cordons were in place and the public was asked to avoid the area.