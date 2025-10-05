A suspected case of bird flu has been found at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone.

Disease control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) following the incident near Omagh.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir confirmed that a suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday, October 3 and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

A suspected case of notifiable Avian Flu has been found in commercial poultry premises, Co Tyrone. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

The Chief Veterinary Officer has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones to mitigate for onward disease spread.

"This suspect incursion of HPAI is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks,” said Minister Muir.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher added: “The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock.

"This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to DAERA immediately.

"Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a three kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ).”

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl such as swans, geese or ducks or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, via the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-dead-wild-bird-online-reporting-tool