Two men were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Portadown on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the Markethill Road area around 2.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, with two men taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which police said are not believed to be serious.

The Mahon Road was closed for a time at the junction of the Markethill Road following the collision.