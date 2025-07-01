Police have declared an object at the centre of a security alert in Co Armagh to be an elaborate hoax.

The incident – at the Ballyards Road area of Milford, near Armagh – lasted for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, with the public asked to avoid the area.

In a statement issued just after 7pm on Tuesday evening, police said the security alert was now over.

PSNI Inspector Eamonn Campbell said: “Shortly before 8:25am, police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area. Officers attended and the object was later declared as an elaborate hoax.

Police have confirmed a security alert at the Ballyards Road area of Milford is now over. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The object has been removed and has been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

Police said their enquiries are continuing and are appealng to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 254 01/07/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.