PSNI confirms Co Armagh security alert is now over

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 20:26 BST
Police have declared an object at the centre of a security alert in Co Armagh to be an elaborate hoax.

The incident – at the Ballyards Road area of Milford, near Armagh – lasted for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, with the public asked to avoid the area.

In a statement issued just after 7pm on Tuesday evening, police said the security alert was now over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PSNI Inspector Eamonn Campbell said: “Shortly before 8:25am, police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area. Officers attended and the object was later declared as an elaborate hoax.

Police have confirmed a security alert at the Ballyards Road area of Milford is now over. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Police have confirmed a security alert at the Ballyards Road area of Milford is now over. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
placeholder image
Read More
Woman (50) appears in court charged with murdering man at the weekend

"The object has been removed and has been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

Police said their enquiries are continuing and are appealng to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 254 01/07/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PolicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice