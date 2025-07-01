Woman (50) appears in court charged with murdering man at the weekend

A 50-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Newry at the weekend.

Geringiene Zivile, of no fixed abode, appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, on Tuesday.

She is accused of murdering Igors Gavrilovs on Saturday, June 28, the offence alleged to be aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse.

The defendant spoke through a Lithuanian interpreter to confirm her identity and that she understood the charge.

Candles which have been lit in memory of Igors Gavrilovs, who died following an incident in Fisher Park on Saturday.

A detective constable told the court she could connect Zivile to the charge.

There was no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear in court again on July 23.

Police launched a murder investigation after a report was received that a man had sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of the city. He died later in hospital.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong, said: “I would ask anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 721 28/06/25.”