PSNI releases images of people they wish to question in relation to Northern Ireland riots

The PSNI has released the images of individuals they want to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder in recent days.

It comes as a senior police officer warns that police are also “actively investigating” social media posts containing ‘hate’ messages and those which incite disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson outlined there will be “a large policing presence” across Northern Ireland this weekend, including the deployment of resources from Scotland.

He said that, in the latest phase of the police investigation, they are releasing the images of individuals they want to identify and interview in connection with their ongoing investigation into the disorder of the past days.

Police have issued images of people they want to identify. From left: UKM15 A, UKM18 B, UKM 19.

"In releasing these images, I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us to identify these individuals. It is in all of our interests, and in the interests of justice, that those responsible are dealt with and I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.

"If you are able to identify any of the people shown in these images or can provide information about them should contact us on 101 or on our major incident portal, which is accessible on our website."

He said that over the course of four nights violence, 63 officers were injured.

"Many of those officers stayed on the line despite their injuries. I commend their bravery and determination. These are men and women working to protect their communities and the attacks against them must stop,” he said.

“Some of those perpetrating this violence claim to be protecting women and girls. This is simply not true, they are criminal acts. Destroying and vandalising local communities do not make our towns safer for women and girls and to claim otherwise is nonsense. Tackling violence against women and girls is a key priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we will work hard for justice for any reporting female.

"From day one we have said their will be consequences for those who choose to riot and that accountability would follow for their actions. Our Public Order Enquiry Team are working day and night to identify those involved.

"To date we have arrested 17 people, 13 of those have been charged with criminal offences. Four have already been remanded in custody by the court.

"I want to reiterate the strong warning made by a district judge in Ballymena that were there is credible evidence those involved in disorder are likely to be remanded in custody and receive lengthy custodial sentences.

"Those comments alongside the arrests, charges and remands of suspects should send a strong message to those who have been rioting that we are actively taking steps to find you and bring you to justice. For those thinking about causing disorder or coming to watch it stay away as there will be consequences.

“To those posting hate on social media, inciting disorder or being seen to commit disorder we are actively investigating what you have said and what you have been captured doing.”

ACC Henderson added: “It is important to know over this weekend the public will again see a large policing presence across Northern Ireland to reassure our communities and protect our streets. This will include the deployment of Mutual Aid resources from Scotland and we are grateful to Chief Constable Farrell and her colleagues for their support. These officers, trained to work in our environment, will be working side by side with their PSNI colleagues at various locations as part of our policing operation.

"Finally, I would reiterate my appeal for calm in the days ahead. Let Northern Ireland return to normal and start the process of recovery.”

Anyone with information or who wishes to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, can share this with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/