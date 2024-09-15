Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised the the Benburb Road in Moy is currently closed between The Square and Moy GAA pitch due to a vehicle fire.

Police say a large number of live animals are aboard the vehicle and a recovery operation is underway which is likely to last a number of hours.

“We would respectfully ask people to avoid the area at this time and would advise members of the public that qualified vets are on scene and dealing with the matter and that no further assistance is required.

"Thank you for your co-operation,” said the PSNI.