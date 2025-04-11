Sinn Féin MLA calls for those responsible for starting wildfire at Draperstown 'to be held to account'
It took more than 54 firefighters over four hours to put the fire out on Thursday evening, working alongside the NIFRS specialist wildfire team to overcome the difficult terrain and logistical challenges.
She said the fire service also stated that the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.
The Mid Ulster MLA said: “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the firefighters and emergency service personnel who worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire.
"Authorities have indicated that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately. This is deeply concerning.”
Ms Sheerin said those responsible “must be held to account.”
Fire appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungiven attended the gorse fire, supported by a command unit from Kilrea and specialist wildfire officers.
