A young man who died as a result of a traffic collision in the Cookstown area on Friday morning has been remembered as a “lovely lad, gone far too soon”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Lagan, who was 21 and from the Cookstown area, passed away at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the Pomeroy Road.

Many tributes have been paid to the former Holy Trinity College pupil, described as “an absolute pleasure to have known”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The management and staff at J&B Engineering in Cookstown shared their “deep sadness” at the tragic news of the death of their “valued colleague and friend”.

Thomas Lagan. Picture: released by PSNI

"Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.

"His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him,” a company spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James our colleague, his brother Daniel a former employee, his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Others remembered Mr Lagan as “a gentle giant”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone in Coolnafranky today was devastated to hear the news of the passing of Thomas Lagan a true Coolnafranky kid!

"We watched him grow from a child into a lovely young man! A gentle giant, who even after he moved out of Coolnafranky was always a regular visitor to his grandads home and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

"He may have moved out but he never really left Coolnafranky.

"Our thoughts are with his whole family.”

Another friend added: “Rest in peace Thomas. He was a lovely lad. Gone far too soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the incident involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road was reported to them shortly after 6.45am on Friday.

Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however, the male driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A woman was also transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.”

The Pomeroy Road was closed at its junctions with the Drum Road and Drumnacross Road for a time as police conducted a forensic examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 235 10/10/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/