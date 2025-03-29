Waringstown and Gilford: PSNI warn of delays following collisions in Co Down villages
Motorists are being warned of delays on Saturday afternoon following two separate road traffic collisions in the Gilford and Waringstown areas.
The collisions took place on the Tullyrain Road in Gilford and Banbridge Road in Waringstown.
Police issued a short statement at 2.30pm advising road-users to seek alternative routes for their journeys.
