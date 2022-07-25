It is unclear if the canoe was manned and the occupant missing or if the canoe went adrift from a moorning.
However Lough Neagh Rescue was taking no chances and set out to search the nine mile wide lough for a possible casualty.
In a statement yesterday evening Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Lifeboats have been tasked to search for a possible missing person after this canoe had been located at the fishery in Toomebridge.
“Do you know who owns this canoe? Please contact the coastguard if you have any information.”
There have been no updates since and it is unclear if the search continues.