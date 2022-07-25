Loading...

Emergency rescue launched after empty canoe washes up on Lough Neagh shore

Lough Neagh Rescue has tasked crews after a canoe washed up on the shores of the lough.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:27 am

It is unclear if the canoe was manned and the occupant missing or if the canoe went adrift from a moorning.

However Lough Neagh Rescue was taking no chances and set out to search the nine mile wide lough for a possible casualty.

Lough Neagh Rescue crews tasked after empty canoe is discovered close to shore near Toomebridge. Photo courtesy of Lough Neagh Rescue.

In a statement yesterday evening Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Lifeboats have been tasked to search for a possible missing person after this canoe had been located at the fishery in Toomebridge.

“Do you know who owns this canoe? Please contact the coastguard if you have any information.”

Lough Neagh Rescue crews tasked after empty canoe is discovered close to shore near Toomebridge. Photo courtesy of Lough Neagh Rescue.

There have been no updates since and it is unclear if the search continues.

Lough Neagh Rescue crews tasked after empty canoe is discovered close to shore near Toomebridge. Photo courtesy of Lough Neagh Rescue.