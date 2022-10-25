Register
Emergency services at scene of a crash in Lurgan

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash in Lurgan.

By Carmel Robinson
13 minutes ago
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 2:35pm

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area following the collision on the Antrim Road near Lake Street.

It is understood the Air Ambulance has landed at Lurgan Golf Club.

Emergency services dealing with a road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the Antrim Road, Lurgan.

"Diversions are in place at the top of Circular Road and also at Lake Street.

"Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time,” said a spokesperson.

