Motorists have been urged to avoid the area following the collision on the Antrim Road near Lake Street.

It is understood the Air Ambulance has landed at Lurgan Golf Club.

Emergency services dealing with a road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the Antrim Road, Lurgan.

"Diversions are in place at the top of Circular Road and also at Lake Street.