The emergency services are attending a road traffic collision during which a pedestrian may have been injured in Donaghcloney this evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with colleagues from the NIAS are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Poplars area of Donaghcloney.

Crash in Donaghcloney, near Lurgan.

"There are no further details at this stage.”

ABC Cllr Mark Baxter said: “A pedestrian has been involved in an accident near the bridge at Nicholson Green. Emergency services are on their way but best to avoid at the minute.