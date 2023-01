Motorists are urged to avoid the Gilford Road in Portadown after a road traffic crash this afternoon.

It is understood there are massive traffic queues and delays as the Emergency Services deal with the incident.

Crash on Gilford Road, Portadown, Co Armagh.

There are no reports of anyone injured at this stage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised of delays on the Gilford Road in Portadown following a road traffic collision. Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternate route for their journey if possible.