A public consultation will be held by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to update its Dog Control Orders.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s Operations Committee, which met at Antrim Civic Centre on Monday evening, agreed a review of the existing Dog Control Orders should be carried out following new additions to some parks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog Control Orders provide “a basis to deal with dog fouling, nuisance dogs and the protection of children and others using public spaces and facilities”, councillors were told.

The Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey. Council agreed a review of the existing Dog Control Orders should be carried out following new additions to some parks. Photo submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets in Antrim and Newtownabbey’s streets face a maximum fine of £200.

The council has eight Dog Control Orders relating to areas where dogs must be kept on leads and places from which they are excluded. For example, dogs are not permitted in play parks, sports pitches, playing fields, tennis courts, bowling greens and golf courses.

A report to the Operations Committee stated: “Dog Control Orders (DCOs) are currently in place and have proven largely effective in parks and open spaces in controlling the behaviour and activity of dogs.

Enjoy Parks

Dog foul waste. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The legislation aims to facilitate a safe and harmonious co-existence between people and dogs. Every dog owner has the responsibility to ensure the welfare of their dog and ensure that their dog does not become a nuisance to others who enjoy parks spaces.

“While the majority of dog owners are responsible, the Dog Control Orders established guidelines for dogs within a given area offering a balance between areas where they can be off leads, areas where they are required to be kept on a lead or restricted from specific areas.”

Two dog parks have been provided in recent years at Antrim Forum and Valley Park, Newtownabbey, which offer additional space for pets to be exercised off-leads.

Last November, the Operations Committee agreed guide dogs could have exclusive use of one section of dog parks for exercise each day between 10am and 11am. From April 1, 2022 until March 6, five fixed penalties were issued for dog fouling in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

According to Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Cleaner Neighbourhoods Report 2022/23, the cost of cleaning the borough’s streets amounted to £40.76 per person.