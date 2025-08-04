Ballinderry Rivers Trust urges water-wise habits in Mid-Ulster after one of the driest springs on record
While we may not yet be facing a full drought, extended dry spells like the one we’re experiencing now are becoming more frequent, putting pressure on both water supplies and the rivers and streams that run through our local communities.
“Our rivers are the lifeblood of this landscape,” said Jillian Johnston, Education and Outreach Officer at Ballinderry Rivers Trust.
“They provide clean drinking water, support wildlife, help prevent flooding, and bring life to towns, farms and nature. But low rainfall and rising demand mean they’re under growing strain.”
Recent dry weather has already led to lower river levels in the Ballinderry River and rivers across Northern Ireland, impacting water quality and making life harder for fish, aquatic insects, and birds.
Warm temperatures and reduced flow mean there’s less oxygen in the water and less capacity to dilute pollutants — leading to increased risks of algae blooms, fish kills and localised pollution incidents.
Smaller streams can even dry up completely.
And while it might feel like a temporary situation, the science is clear: climate change is bringing warmer, drier summers to the Northern Ireland region. As rainfall becomes less predictable and population growth puts more pressure on water supplies, every household, farm and business will need to rethink its relationship with water.
“This isn’t about panic or restriction – it’s about protection and preparation,” Jillian continued.
“We all have a role to play in making sure water is used wisely, so that our rivers stay healthy and resilient in the years ahead. We are asking everyone to remember that every drop counts and every action matters”
Ballinderry Rivers Trust, and the umbrella body for rivers trusts across the UK and Ireland, The Rivers Trust, is also calling for smarter planning, better investment in infrastructure, and support for all rivers and the mainstreaming of nature-based solutions that protect water at its source – in wetlands, uplands, and the healthy soils of well-managed farms.
1- Fix dripping taps and leaking pipes – even a small leak can waste thousands of litres a year.
2- Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth – a running tap uses up to six litres per minute.
3- Only run washing machines and dishwashers with full loads – save water and energy.
4 - Use a watering can instead of a hosepipe – hoses use up to 1,000 litres an hour.
5 - Collect rainwater for garden use – it’s better for your plants and our rivers.
To find out more, access free tips, or connect with your local catchment project, visit www.theriverstrust.org or email [email protected]
Ballinderry Rivers Trust is an environmental charity dedicated to the conservation, protection, and improvement of the Ballinderry River (Counties Derry-Londonderry and Tyrone), the western shore rivers and streams of Lough Neagh and the Lough itself.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.