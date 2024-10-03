Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking expressions of interest in Bentra Golf Course, Whitehead.

The Slaughterford Road site is listed on the ‘commercial property to rent’ section of sales and lettings website, PropertyPal.

The facility includes a nine hole course, an 18 hole mini golf course, a club house, and on-site car parking.

The property listing notes: “It is intended that the future use of the asset would be complementary to the current/existing use, to ensure this important attraction continues to promote tourism in the immediate area, whilst ensuring there is no loss of recreational facilities for the town.”

Bentra Golf Course, Whitehead. Photo: Google

In May 2024, councillors were said to be “reviewing” the future of the golf course. During a meeting of the local authority, members decided against repairs to the 18-hole mini-golf section, while in a bid to reduce operational loss at the golf course, membership fees were to be increased and the concession dropped.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been approached for comment.