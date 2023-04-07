Register
Bin collection reminder for Mid and East Antrim householders

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued a reminder to householders of waste management arrangements over the Easter period.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST

Thelocal government authority is advising bin collections will be as follows:

  • Ballymena collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8;
  • Carrickfergus collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8;
  • Larne – normal collections.

All household recycling centres (HRCs) will be closed on Monday, April 10. Sullatober HRC, Carrickfergus, will also be closed on Easter Sunday (April 9).

Easter bin collection advise issued by council.

In Ballymena the following toilets will be closed on Monday, April 10: Slemish, Broughshane, Wellington Court, Henry Street, Portglenone and Cullybackey. All others across the borough will be open as normal.

For information on future public holiday collections, visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/AlternativeCollections

