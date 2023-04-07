Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued a reminder to householders of waste management arrangements over the Easter period.

Thelocal government authority is advising bin collections will be as follows:

Ballymena collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8;

Carrickfergus collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8;

Larne – normal collections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All household recycling centres (HRCs) will be closed on Monday, April 10. Sullatober HRC, Carrickfergus, will also be closed on Easter Sunday (April 9).

Easter bin collection advise issued by council.

In Ballymena the following toilets will be closed on Monday, April 10: Slemish, Broughshane, Wellington Court, Henry Street, Portglenone and Cullybackey. All others across the borough will be open as normal.

Advertisement

Advertisement