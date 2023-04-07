Thelocal government authority is advising bin collections will be as follows:
- Ballymena collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8;
- Carrickfergus collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8;
- Larne – normal collections.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All household recycling centres (HRCs) will be closed on Monday, April 10. Sullatober HRC, Carrickfergus, will also be closed on Easter Sunday (April 9).
In Ballymena the following toilets will be closed on Monday, April 10: Slemish, Broughshane, Wellington Court, Henry Street, Portglenone and Cullybackey. All others across the borough will be open as normal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For information on future public holiday collections, visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/AlternativeCollections