Sullatober household recycling centre: new £1m site officially opened in Carrick

The site, which was funded by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), was opened by Minister Edwin Poots and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams.

The Sullatober household recycling centre (HRC) is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 6pm during the summer period (April – September) and will change to winter opening hours in October.

The new facility is double the size of the old one and designed to cater for 40,000 residents.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with tthe wider delivery team for Sullatober HRC at its official opening in Carrickfergus.

As well as increasing the amount of waste segregation by over 20%, the new HRC will help the council to divert over 1,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year.

It will, according to the local authority, also provide more efficient waste compaction and haulage, with new material streams for recycling and a reduction in carbon emissions.

Planning approval for the development was granted in December 2020, with council securing £995,000 in funding from DAERA for the project.

Alderman Williams said: “The new Sullatober household recycling centre will provide a much more efficient service for the residents of Carrickfergus and is a welcome milestone in council’s key strategic aim of delivering a sustainable and healthy local environment which is protected for future generations.

“By increasing segregation of waste and the quality of materials collected, the new recycling centre will support local processors and the circular economy of Northern Ireland.

“The opening of the new Sullatober Household Recycling Centre marks a milestone in the recycling service offered to Carrickfergus residents.

“Once again, we’d like to thank you for your patience whilst construction works were ongoing and we very much welcome Carrick residents to the new site.”

Change Programme

Speaking at the opening, Mr Poots said: “This £1 million investment is part of my Department’s Household Waste Recycling Collaborative Change Programme and will mean over 1,000 tonnes of waste will be diverted from landfill each year. The money will also help improve how waste is separated and the quality of materials collected, to support local processors and our circular economy.

“We will continue to look for ways to collaborate with local councils and other stakeholders to ensure recycling rates remain high and to see ways of increasing the economic value of recycling in the economy by improving the quality of recycling and reducing contamination.”

The new HRC will accept all waste and recycling streams previously accepted at the old site.