Blue-green algae warning at Newferry and Portglenone Marina
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it had been contacted by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), part of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, regarding algal blooms in the popular areas.
People are advised not to swallow, swim or allow pets in the water.
The council said all contact with the algae should be avoided as it may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and / or muscle and joint pain.
Members of the public can report a suspected bloom through the NIEA incident hotline on T: 0800 80 70 60 or e-mail [email protected] with a photo, if possible, and details on the location of the potential bloom.
The council also encourages people to submit a photo taken on their phone and uploaded through the Bloomin’ Algae citizen science app – more details https://www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae – so that the potential risks to people and animals can be gauged.
