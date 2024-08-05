An initiative to explore solutions to tackle the blue-green algae problem on Lough Neagh has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) is one of a number of actions for the lough set out by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir earlier this summer.

The Minister described the approval by the NI Executive of the 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan in July as the first step on a journey towards the long term rehabilitation of water quality in the lough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the first phase of the research inititiatve comes at the same time as blue-green algae is making a reappearance in the lough.

Blue-green algae is once again present on Lough Neagh. Picture: Jonathan Porter /PressEye

It is being developed to explore potential solutions to treat and reduce algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland waterways.

The SBRI has two phases, with five applicants being selected in the first phase to develop proof of concepts. A total funding package of £450k has been secured via DAERA and the Department for the Economy (DfE) through its SBRI Challenge Fund for phase one.

The second phase will see two to three concepts selected and developed as potential pilot solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir said the research initiative “will not fully address” the algae problem, but it will help to contribute to improved water quality.

Blue-green algae on Lough Neagh at Antrim Lough Shore. Picture: Jonathan Porter /PressEye

"We all have a responsibility to work collectively to deliver sustainable solutions to address the issues facing Lough Neagh and to return it to its rightful state as an ecological jewel at the heart of Northern Ireland,£ he said.

"I understand that this SBRI initiative will not fully address the blue-green algae problems, however it will contribute, along with the other actions contained in the Lough Neagh report, to help deliver my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards thereby contributing to the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

Minister Muir added: “Whilst much attention has been devoted to the issues with BGA in Lough Neagh I am equally focussed on water quality issues across Northern Ireland and this work will hopefully provide solutions that can be applied to any area that has been affected by the emergence of blue-green algae.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-week application window for phase one is now open. Applications must be received by 3pm on Friday, September 13.

It is anticipated that phase one will run through to March 2025 with a potential call for a phase two applications commencing summer 2025.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so at https://sdi.click/sbrinibga1

A supplier information event will be held online on Wednesday, August 14 for anyone wishing to obtain more details.