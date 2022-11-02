The council had initiated a pilot scheme to remove bulky waste items such as beds, mattresses and fridges/freezers etc from households for free following a spike in fly tipping about three years ago.

16th September 2022 Fly tipping outside Newline recycling centre in Portadown after council workers have gone on strike Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The scheme ran for almost a year but was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was reinstated earlier this year but was again suspended during the recent strike among council workers and the closure of dumps and recycling centres.

A number of residents have complained that this service is no longer available and have called on the council to reinstate it.

It is understood that staff availability is an issue within the Environmental Services Department which has led to the elongated suspension of the service.

Chairman of that Department, Cllr Eamon McNeill said: “I hope that the service will be reinstated in the near future depending on staffing. I am liaising with officers in the meantime and the situation is being monitored on a weekly basis.”

A spokesperson for the Council said: “Council is currently considering a number of short-term options to reintroduce the bulky waste collection service after it was temporarily suspended due to reduced staffing levels. The public is advised to check the council’s social media channels for further updates.”