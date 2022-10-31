In a statement this afternoon the firm said its 111,000 customers will receive a discount on their natural gas bills as part of the government’s gas discount scheme.

A spokesperson said: “Over the past few months firmus energy has been closely engaged with BEIS (the Government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) to develop and facilitate delivery of the scheme.”

Firmus to slash gas prices by 26% in the Ten Towns area which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry/Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas. Also in the Greater Belfast Network area which covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and East Down.

Niall Martindale, CEO, firmus energy, said: “From the 1st November 2022, ‘The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) Scheme’ will provide much needed support to our domestic gas customers. Domestic customers will benefit from a discount of at least 26% 1(£11.70 per week).

"From 1st October 2022, eligible non-domestic customers will receive a maximum government discount of 9.1p kWh2 under the terms of the ‘The Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS)’.

"Minimum Consumption charge to be removed.

"In addition to the introduction of Government support, firmus energy has decided to remove their minimum consumption charge from 1st November 2022, to further support customers.”

Based on an annual usage of 12,000 kWh and applying the EPG discount of 4.826 p/kWh, Pay As You Go tariff customers in the Ten Towns will get a discount of 27% and in Greater Belfast 26%.

The non-domestic Government Supported floor price for gas has been set at 7.5p/kWh with a maximum discount of 9.1p/kWh off the final billed commodity rate.

A treasury led review of the schemes will be carried out by the Secretary of State in December 2022