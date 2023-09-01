Call for inter-departmental management to improve Lough Neagh eco-system
Speaking following a meeting with Gerry Darby, Lough Neagh Partnership, Cllr Carney said: “The eco-system of the Lough is extremely concerning. Climate change, excessive nutrient levels and an increase of the zebra mussel has contributed to the bloom of blue-green algae which has been detrimental to the biodiversity and fishing of the Lough.
"Everyone is aware of the deteriorating state of the Lough and unless DEARA and the Department for Infrastructure start working in partnership, it won’t improve.
"Lough Neagh is an asset which has exceptional economic, environmental and tourism potential, however, it is essential that it is properly maintained. Responsibility for the health and navigation of the Lough is vital for future development.
“Sinn Féin have lobbied for public ownership of the Lough. An inter-departmental working group must be established to resolve the issues, develop policy and maximise the potential of Lough Neagh.”