Call for inter-departmental management to improve Lough Neagh eco-system

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin councillors Eiméar Carney and Donal McPeake are calling for inter-departmental management of Lough Neagh.

Speaking following a meeting with Gerry Darby, Lough Neagh Partnership, Cllr Carney said: “The eco-system of the Lough is extremely concerning. Climate change, excessive nutrient levels and an increase of the zebra mussel has contributed to the bloom of blue-green algae which has been detrimental to the biodiversity and fishing of the Lough.

"Everyone is aware of the deteriorating state of the Lough and unless DEARA and the Department for Infrastructure start working in partnership, it won’t improve.

Pictured are Cllrs Eiméar Carney, Donal McPeake and Cathal Mallaghan with Lough Neagh Partnerships Gerry Darby.Credit: Siin Féin

"Lough Neagh is an asset which has exceptional economic, environmental and tourism potential, however, it is essential that it is properly maintained. Responsibility for the health and navigation of the Lough is vital for future development.